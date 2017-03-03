Walt Disney Pictures Reveal Emily Blunt As ‘Mary Poppins’

March 3, 2017 2:51 PM
(CBS SF) – Walt Disney Pictures has revealed the first image of Emily Blunt as the iconic Mary Poppins, made famous by Julie Andrews.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Chicago), Mary Poppins Returns is currently filming in London and co-starring with Blunt includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters and Emily Mortimer. From the original 1964 film, Dick Van Dyke returns as Mr. Dawes, but not as the senior, but as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son. Dawes was the old man Van Dyke played who at the end of the original movie got the joke about a “wooden leg named Smith,” and magically rose into their air.

The new film is set back in London with an older Jane and Michael Banks. They are paid a visit from their former nanny, Mary Poppins (Blunt), when Michael undergoes some hardships. It is up to Mary Poppins to bring the family back together with the help of magic and her lamp-lighter friend, Jack (Miranda).

Full Image:

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in MARY POPPINS RETURNS, directed by Rob Marshall.

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins (credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

The theatrical release date for Mary Poppins Returns is set for December 28th, 2018.

