Driver Killed In Early Morning Menlo Park Crash

March 4, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Menlo Park, traffic

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A man was killed early Saturday when his car careened off Highway 84 in Menlo Park and slammed into a cement drainage ditch, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to the eastbound lanes of Bayfront Expressway just east of Chilco Street at 3:14 a.m. on reports of a vehicle that drove off of the roadway into a drainage ditch.

Upon arrival police found the driver suffering from major injuries and responding paramedics administered lifesaving techniques to no avail. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was being withheld until next of kin was notified. The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Eastbound lanes on Bayfront Expressway were temporarily closed for about four and a half hours as a result of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Brent Hughes at (650) 330-6300.

