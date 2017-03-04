Large Electrical Fire At Walnut Creek BART Halts Trains, Trapping Passengers

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — An electrical fire at the Walnut Creek BART station brought trains to a halt and trapped hundreds of passengers Saturday evening.

It happened on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line shutting down service between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill.

Passengers said it sounded like a big explosion.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 6 p.m. and evacuated an estimated 250 passengers, according to a BART spokesperson.

Early reports indicate the blaze broke out in an electrical room.

Video posted on Instagram shows large flames behind the walls underneath the track and billowing white smoke.

The BART station is on fire. It sounded like the transformer exploded. 🔥 A post shared by Jared MacEachern (@jaredmaceachern) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

No word yet if there were any injuries.

A BART spokesperson said trains were not running between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill. A bus bridge was set up and picking up passengers at stations between Rockridge and Pleasant Hill.