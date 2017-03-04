Large Electrical Fire At Walnut Creek BART Halts Trains, Trapping Passengers

March 4, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: BART, Fire, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — An electrical fire at the Walnut Creek BART station brought trains to a halt and trapped hundreds of passengers Saturday evening.

It happened on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line shutting down service between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill.

Passengers said it sounded like a big explosion.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 6 p.m. and evacuated an estimated 250 passengers, according to a BART spokesperson.

Early reports indicate the blaze broke out in an electrical room.

Video posted on Instagram shows large flames behind the walls underneath the track and billowing white smoke.

The BART station is on fire. It sounded like the transformer exploded. 🔥

A post shared by Jared MacEachern (@jaredmaceachern) on

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No word yet if there were any injuries.

A BART spokesperson said trains were not running between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill. A bus bridge was set up and picking up passengers at stations between Rockridge and Pleasant Hill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia