Emotions Boil Over Into Violence At Berkeley Pro-Trump Rally

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A rally to show support for President Trump was met by an equal number of opponents Saturday, trading jeers, taunts and punches at a Berkeley park.

Under the watchful eyes of a large number of police officers, the two sides milled about Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. park Saturday afternoon and verbally jousted.

But it should degenerated into several fistfights and pepper sprayings. BART officials were forced to close the downtown Berkeley station and municipal bus traffic was halted in the area.

At least one Trump supporter was struck by pepper spray, according to social media postings.

Elsewhere, tensions were also running high.

(Editors Note: Posts below contain strong language)

The opponents to Trump chanted “Out Of Berkeley” loudly.

Also among the gathering was a small number of protesters wearing the black-clad uniform common to the Bay Area’s Black Bloc.

Last month, a protest over a scheduled speech at UC Berkeley by right-wing writer and commentator Milo Yiannopolous erupted in violence lead by members of the Black Bloc.

ALSO READ:

Berkeley Mayor Gets Death Threats In Wake Of Yiannopoulos Riot

Questions Arise Over ‘Hands-Off’ Police Response To Yiannopoulos Riot

President Trump Threatens UC-Berkeley Funding After Riot

“This is just more than a March 4 Trump. It’s a march for free speech,” said rally organizer Rich Black, adding it was also in response to the Yiannopolous protest.

“This cannot go unchallenged anymore,” said Black. “What you saw on Feb 1st, innocent people including bystanders being physically assaulted by these thugs. Lets call it what it is.”

A number of different organizations were there to counter protests including the group called By Any Means Necessary.

Their website that’s often used by anarchists also has messages telling people to come out and disrupt the pro-Trump rally.

“Very likely will end up being a violent sort of thing, which is really upsetting to think most likely it’s going to come to,” said Cal student Monisha Lensink-Vasan.