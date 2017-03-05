Hayward Gunman Wounds Two; Shot By Police

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A gunman shot two people in front of a Hayward home late Saturday night and then was wounded after he pointed his weapon at arriving police officers, authorities said.

Hayward police said officers responded to the 27000 block of Mandarin Ave at 11:28 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a male suspect in the street near the address. During the contact, the male produced a firearm and pointed it at one of the officers. Because of the suspect’s actions, the officers had to discharge their firearms at the suspect striking him several times.

A preliminary investigation has determined the suspect had arrived at the location several minutes prior to the officers and shot a 17-year-old female and an adult male in front of the home.

Both the suspect and the two victims he shot were treated by the Hayward Fire Department and transported to a near-by

trauma center. The female victim was later released after being treated. The male suspect and male victim are both in stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and were placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation that will be jointly conducted by the Hayward Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The names of the officers, victims and the suspects were not released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trevor Vonnegut at 510-293-7034 or HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.