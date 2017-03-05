Oakland Police Investigate 4 Separate Shootings, 1 Fatal

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred Saturday in Oakland, one of which turned fatal, according to police.

At 6:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a homicide in the 6300 block of Hilton Street, police said.

There, officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified. No arrest was made in the shooting, according to police.

About an hour earlier, police investigated a different shooting. That one occurred at about 5:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of Orral Street, police said.

There, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to a hospital, according to police. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

No arrest was made in that shooting, police said.

At 12:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of International Boulevard.

There, officers found two male victims. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Information about his condition was not immediately available.

Police believe one suspect was responsible for the shooting, however, no arrest was made.

Finally, at 10:51 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 600 block of 46th Street, police said.

There, officers found that a male victim had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting. Their identity was not released.