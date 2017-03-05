Two-Alarm Fire Destroys Vallejo Motel

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A two-alarm fire erupted in the rear of Vallejo’s Travel Inn Motel Sunday, sending guests scrambling from their rooms for safety as the flames raced through the structure.
The Vallejo Fire Department tweeted that crews were on their way to battle the blaze at around 9:15 a.m. at the motel located at 160 Lincoln Road East.
Arriving firefighters were greeted by flames towering over the rear of the building. Initially they feared some guests may have been trapped by the fire, but later tweeted that everyone got out save.
There were no injuries initially reported.
There was no immediate word of a cause of the blaze.