Concord Restricts Morning Commute Traffic Off Residential Streets

CONCORD (KPIX 5) — One East Bay city fed up with drivers taking shortcuts through residential neighborhoods is cracking down by restricting traffic during the morning commute.

Starting Monday in Concord, drivers were no longer allowed to make turns at four intersections off Clayton Road between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

La Vista Avenue, Cape Cod Way, Bel Air Drive and Marclair Drive have all been restricted after a rash of accidents in the residential neighborhood.

Commuters are turning onto less busy streets to avoid the crowded intersection of Clayton with Treat Boulevard.

The new signs posted by the city will now make the shortcuts through residential streets a traffic violation during morning rush hour.

Chuck Jeffreys and other area residents took their concerns to the city after they noticed the increase in traffic and collisions.

“We started getting 300 up to 500 cars per hour during the morning commute,” said Jeffreys. “All lot of times, they don’t stop for the speed humps. They don’t even slow down.”

Brenda Aaron said her street started looking and sounding like a freeway —

“I have 2 grandkids that catch the school bus and it’s a safety issue,” said Aaron.

Much of the traffic was being directed there by apps like Waze that direct drivers down side streets to avoid traffic.

While police aren’t perched on street corners at all times, the signs are a reminder that if you break the law during these hours that short cut could cost drivers.

When asked if the signs were working on the first day to decrease traffic, neighbors were pleased with the results.

“Yes, down to 100 cars instead of 400 or 500,” said Jeffreys.

Those who get caught making the turns during the restricted hours will face a hefty fine.