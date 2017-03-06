Fire Burns Home In San Francisco Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire at a two-story home in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley Monday morning was billowing heavy smoke in the area, according to the fire department.
The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. burning at a home on the 300 block of Tocoloma Ave., just east of Bayshore Blvd. and west of U.S. Highway 101.
At 10:38 a.m., the fire department tweeted the fire was under control and there were no injuries.
The fire department urged people to avoid the area. Further details were not immediately available.