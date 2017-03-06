Former Warrior Andrew Bogut Injured In Cavaliers Debut

(CBS SF) — Andrew Bogut’s debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers lasted all of 58 seconds Monday night.
Bogut suffered a lower leg injury after colliding with Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder. He was helped off the floor and unable to put any pressure on his left leg. The team announced Bogut will undergo X-rays and hopes to update his status following their game against the Heat.
The former Warriors center signed with the Cavaliers over the weekend. He was a free agent after being waived by the 76ers. The Mavericks dealt Bogut to Philadelphia before the trade deadline.
Injuries have plagued Bogut throughout his career and limited him to only 26 games this season. When Bogut does play, he’s averaging 3.0 ppg. and 8.3 rpg.