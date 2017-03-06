More Than A Finisher’s Medal At Napa Marathon

March 6, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Libby Dippel, Napa Marathon, Proposal

NAPA (CBS SF) – Mother Nature tossed the gauntlet of conditions at Rohnert Park’s Libby Dippel during Sunday’s Napa Marathon.

There was rain, cool temperatures, a brief hailstorm and even a little bit of sunshine.

Undeterred, Dippel covered the marathon course in a time of 5:26.16 to finish in the top 100 of her age class.

But it was moments after crossing the finish line that the real reward for her efforts came.

Boyfriend Rob Payan draped her medal over her head and then dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.

Dippel was overcome with emotions, but nodded her head yes to the cheers of those surrounding the finish line.

