Vallejo Weighs The Pros And Cons Of A New Cement Plant

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — City planners in Vallejo are expected to decide Monday night whether to allow a new cement plant in town.

It’s a proposal that has provoked plenty of controversy.

Vallejo’s Planning Commission is deciding the fate of a massive cement plant proposed at the edge of the Napa River in south Vallejo.

So many people packed Monday night’s meeting that some had to be turned away.

City staff has already recommended that the commission deny the plan.

Opponents have argued a cement factory at the site of Vallejo’s old General Mills flour mill will bring too much traffic and air pollution to a residential area that already suffers from high rates of asthma and other illness.

Vallejo resident LaDonna Williams said, “They’re proposing to put this cement plant #1, right by the school and #2, in a predominately black community. That’s environmental racism.”

But Vallejo resident Marlies Lenigk sees it differently saying, “This company is environmentally friendly. They are trying to do their best and giving into all the demands we have to make it smaller here and better there. They’re doing all this.”

Supporters also believe the plant will bring jobs to the city.

The public meeting could stretch beyond midnight.