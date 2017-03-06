Warriors Not Fans Of NBA Silent Treatment

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Unlike their compatriots in golf and tennis, it seems the Golden State Warriors enjoy music and noise during an NBA game.

On Sunday, the NBA experimented with turning off any music during time outs and breaks in the action and kept other fan-related activity to a minimum.

They decided to give the first half of the Golden State-New York Knicks game the silent treatment and the play on the court lacked a certain energy.

“It was pathetic,” said Warriors star Draymond Green. “It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game. It changed everything. You so used to playing the game in a certain way.”

“It definitely threw the entire game off. They need to trash that. That’s exactly what it was.”

Super quiet here during timeouts pic.twitter.com/508QmnGfar — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2017

It was not clear if the experiment was by order of the NBA or of the New York Knicks management. If it was the later, it backfired.

The Knicks scored just 18 points in the first half on the way to a 112-105 defeat.

Curry said the team noticed the silence when it came out for their final warmups.

“We were trying to make our own beat on the court,” he said. “We tried to see if anybody wanted to freestyle rap or something while we were shooting.”