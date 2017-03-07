Driverless Shuttles Being Tested In San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A test program could have driverless shuttles rolling on the streets of San Ramon.
A company called Easymile makes the 12 passenger shuttle.
The shuttles are currently being tested at Bishop Ranch Office Park.
San Ramon police took a ride and posted this video.
Bishop Ranch officials they hope to have driving around their facilities by late 2017 or early 2018. According to officials, the shuttles will be the first fully autonomous vehicles on public roads in the United States.
If all goes well, the driverless shuttles could be used on public streets by the end of the year.