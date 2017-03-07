TAX TUESDAY TIPS: ConsumerWatch Reporter Julie Watts, Industry Experts & Your Questions

Driverless Shuttles Being Tested In San Ramon

March 7, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Bishop Ranch Office Park, driverless shuttles, Easymile, San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A test program could have driverless shuttles rolling on the streets of San Ramon.

A company called Easymile makes the 12 passenger shuttle.

The shuttles are currently being tested at Bishop Ranch Office Park.

San Ramon police took a ride and posted this video.

Bishop Ranch officials they hope to have driving around their facilities by late 2017 or early 2018. According to officials, the shuttles will be the first fully autonomous vehicles on public roads in the United States.

If all goes well, the driverless shuttles could be used on public streets by the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia