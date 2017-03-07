Stalled Muni Train Evacuated Outside Van Ness Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Passengers on a stalled Muni train that got stuck between the Van Ness and Church Street stations were forced to evacuate from the rail vehicle in the metro tunnel Tuesday afternoon, according to witnesses.

The SFMTA first tweeted about the outbound delay in service at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday due to the stalled M Oceanview train. In a little under a half an hour, the SFMTA was tweeting that the delay had been cleared.

UPDATE: Delay @ Church has cleared. Incident #MOceanview train & a rescue train from #KIngleside removed from svc. OB #subwaysvc resuming. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 7, 2017

A Muni rider named Eric Butler posted a three-minute video showing the evacuation of the train on his Twitter account. The clip showed the passengers slowly making their way down a narrow walkway at the side of the metro tunnel before finally emerging back at the Van Ness station.

Muni set up bus shuttles to support the delayed metro service between the Embarcadero station and the West Portal station. Despite the train being removed shortly after 1 p.m., the transit service was warning that there would be continued inbound and outbound delays.

UPDATE: Delay at VN is clearing. OB #subwaysvc resuming slowly. Expect residual IB/OB delays, svc gaps & extended wait times. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 7, 2017

Muni continued to work to restore service until close to 2 p.m., switching some trains back in both directions to try to close gaps in service.

There was no word regarding what the problem was with the stalled train.