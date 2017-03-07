Plane’s Nosegear Collapses During San Jose Emergency Landing

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A malfunction in the landing gear of a twin engine Cessna 310 forced the pilot to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at Mineta San Jose Airport, authorities said.
The plane — with two onboard — was on its way to San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport when the pilot reported a problem with its landing gear.
The pilot was told to divert to the larger Mineta San Jose Airport where emergency crews stood by.
As the pilot landed the plane, the nose gear collapsed. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The landing forced the airport to shut down one of its runways while crews worked to clear the damaged plane.