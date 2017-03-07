TAX TUESDAY TIPS: ConsumerWatch Reporter Julie Watts, Industry Experts & Your Questions

Plane’s Nosegear Collapses During San Jose Emergency Landing

March 7, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Airport, Crash, nose gear, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A malfunction in the landing gear of a twin engine Cessna 310 forced the pilot to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at Mineta San Jose Airport, authorities said.

The plane — with two onboard — was on its way to San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport when the pilot reported a problem with its landing gear.

The pilot was told to divert to the larger Mineta San Jose Airport where emergency crews stood by.

As the pilot landed the plane, the nose gear collapsed. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The landing forced the airport to shut down one of its runways while crews worked to clear the damaged plane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia