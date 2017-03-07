Richmond Officer Shoots At Suspect Who Tried To Run Him Over

March 7, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Officer-involved shooting, Richmond, Richmond Police Department

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A police officer fired shots at a burglary suspect who tried to run him over early Tuesday morning in Richmond, a police spokesman said.

At 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a call about an auto burglary in the 1900 block of Carlson Boulevard, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the male suspect and tried to make contact with him, but he ran off. A pursuit ensued and the suspect then got into a vehicle, Tan said.

According to Tan, once inside the vehicle, the suspect drove at one of the officers and tried to run him over. The officer shot at the suspect and the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene and is currently at large.

Police are investigating.

The officers involved in this incident were not injured, Tan said.

Further details were not immediately available.

