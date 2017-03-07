Feinstein Among Senators Seeking To Stop Sex Abuse In Amateur Sports

TAX TUESDAY TIPS: ConsumerWatch Reporter Julie Watts, Industry Experts & Your Questions

March 7, 2017 1:07 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators from California and Maine say groups that govern amateur athletics should be required to immediately report allegations of sexual abuse.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill on Monday that would require such governing bodies to report allegations to local or federal law enforcement or a child welfare agency.

The bill is also designed to amend rules to make it safer and easier for victims to report abuse. It would also mandate oversight of some gymnasiums to make sure that stronger sexual abuse prevention policies are implemented. Training of coaches and personnel would be one component.

Several victims’ rights organizations support the bill, including the National Organization for Victim Assistance and the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

