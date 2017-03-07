Stockton Police Search For Armed Gas Station Bandit

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Stockton police released a video and asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying an armed bandit who robbed a Chevron gas station.

According to police, a suspect wearing a mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt walked into Chevron gas station located at Hammer/Holman at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, Detective Sat Le at (209) 937-8582, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference Case Number 17-6894.

Citizens may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.