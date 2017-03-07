Stream Taylor Swift’s Only Concert of 2017

March 7, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: DirectTV NOW, Super Saturday Night, Taylor Swift

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Last month, Taylor Swift performed at the DirectTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, her only scheduled gig for 2017. The set included an acoustic rendition of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her Zayn collaboration from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Through her partnership with AT&T, footage from the concert will appear on Taylor Swift NOW starting today.

During the Houston set, Swift performed 1989 hits like “Bad Blood” and “Shake It Off.” Taylor Swift NOW is available on various AT&T video platforms: DirectTV channel 1113 and compatible platform apps—and it’s free for some of the data network’s subscribers.

The 9,000-strong audience for Super Saturday Night was packed with sweepstakes, radio contest and giveaway winners, as well as some handpicked Taylor Swift fans. For viewing information, click here.

