‘Will & Grace’ Stars Share Behind-The-Scene Moments From Show Revival

(CBS SF) – Over the weekend, the “Will & Grace” cast, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes took to social media to share some of their behind-the-scenes action from the series revival.
Messing took a group Instagram with the caption “Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little.” McCormack tweeted “Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired.”
‘Just Jack’ Sean Hayes tweeted “Just like riding a bike” and commented on creator/producer Max Mutchnick’s photo “The words on the page! Can’t wait to see (& read) what comes out of this room.”
Mullally tweeted a photo of her and Hayes together:
In January, the network confirmed they were going to revive the popular series for a 10-episode run airing the following season.
“Will & Grace” ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006.
