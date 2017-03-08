Brazen Thieves Steal San Francisco Mom’s Birthday Money

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two brazen thieves approached a San Francisco woman after parked her car, pointed a gun at her, tossed her infant from a car seat and robbed her of money she had set aside to buy her daughter a birthday cake, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators released photos of the two male suspects and a surveillance camera video of the crime in the hopes of generating tips that will lead to their arrests.

Police said that approximately 10:26 p.m. on March 3rd, the woman was parking her car in the garage of her apartment complex on Florida Street in the Mission District when the two men approached her.

As one of the suspects pointed a gun her, demanding her car keys, the other suspect opened the back door and forcefully pulled the baby girl out of the car seat.

The suspects noticed the victim’s backpack on the passenger seat and grabbed it. The suspects emptied the backpack of personal items and money and then gave the child back to its mother.

The victim – a single mother and U.S. Army Veteran – told police she had just taken out money from the bank that day so she could buy a birthday cake and decorations for her daughter’s upcoming birthday.

The suspects – who are both described as Hispanic males, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing dark colored clothing – fled the scene.

A short time later, police said a carjacking occurred on the 600 block of Hampshire Street. Inspectors were investigating whether the suspects in both incidents were connected.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes these suspects or anyone with information on these cases to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

If you see the suspects immediately call 911 or contact police. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.