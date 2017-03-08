Cupertino Man Linked To Churches Is Accused Of Stalking At Least 19 Girls

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Cupertino man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and annoying four girls Thursday, but investigators believe he has at least 19 female juvenile victims spanning several years.

Rajeev Sanhi was arrested Thursday after law enforcement served a search warrant of his home.

The search uncovered collages of the victims, gifts for the victims as well as a personalized license plate for a victim, deputies said.

The investigation into Sanhi began when a 14-year-old girl said she was repeatedly approached by an adult male on multiple occasions offering her gifts of money, show tickets, and other items. The male was later identified as Sanhi.

Deputies said the minor reported Sanhi had followed her home over a dozen times and that a family member had previously confronted Sanhi, but that he continued to follow and harass the girl.

In February, Sanhi was positively identified as having stalked girls in Saratoga, Los Altos, San Jose, Los Gatos and the Los Angeles area, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Sanhi has previously tried to volunteer as a youth mentor or pastor at Bay Area churches, deputies said. He is unwelcome at some of the churches due to his behavior around young females, detectives learned.

Deputies said Sanhi gave some of his victims his business card, which references his website, jcmakeover.com.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there are still several unidentifed victims in Santa Clara County and are urging anyone with information about Sanhi to contact detectives at (408) 808-4500.