Tribeca Film Festival To Reunite Cast of ‘The Godfather’

March 8, 2017 11:30 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will close with a “Godfather” cast reunion and a back-to-back screening of parts one and two of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic saga.

Tribeca announced Wednesday that the 45th anniversary screenings will be followed by a conversation with Coppola, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Talia Shire. Robert De Niro, co-founder of the festival, naturally, will also join the April 29 event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall.

The New York festival also plans several other anniversary celebrations. A 25th anniversary of “Reservoir Dogs” will be followed by a chat with Quentin Tarantino and the cast. A sing-along will be held for the 25th anniversary of Disney’s “Aladdin.” And Michael Moore will be at the festival for the 15th anniversary of his “Bowling for Columbine.”

The festival on Wednesday also added the premiere of “The Circle,” a Dave Eggers adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, and directed by James Ponsoldt (“The End of the Tour”). Also debuting at Tribeca will be the Sean “Diddy” Combs documentary “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” and the ESPN documentary about the sports radio icons “Mike and the Mad Dog.”

The Tribeca Film Festival will take place April 19-30.

