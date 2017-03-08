Hawaii Plans Legal Challenge To Trump’s New Ban

March 8, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Hawaii, Lawsuit, President Donald Trump, Travel Ban, Trump Immigration

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is planning a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

A motion filed in federal court on Tuesday in Honolulu says the state wants to amend its existing lawsuit challenging Trump’s previous order.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii’s lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.

Hawaii plans to file its amended lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to the motion, attorneys for the government had no position on the request to file the amended lawsuit.

The motion proposes a hearing on March 15, a day before the revised ban goes into effect.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia