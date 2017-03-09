Actress Eliza Dushku Opens Up About Alcoholism, Addiction At Youth Summit

March 9, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Bring It On, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Drug Addiction, Eliza Dushku, Sober

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS SF/AP) — Actress Eliza Dushku, who gained fame on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On, says she has been sober for eight years after battling alcoholism and drug addiction.

The 36-year-old detailed her battle with alcohol and drug addiction at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness earlier this week.

Dushku says she began to experiment with drugs at 14. She says she loved the way drugs made her feel.

She initially sought treatment after her brother told her he didn’t want her around his daughter if she was using drugs and drinking heavily.

Now Dushku says she’s a “good auntie” and staying sober for herself.

She says drugs and alcohol are powerful, “but we’re more powerful.”

Dushku spoke at the request of Jim Wahlberg, brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, whose youth foundation sponsored the summit.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia