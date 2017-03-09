Several Injured In Axe Attack At German Train Station

March 9, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Axe Attack, Dusseldorf, Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been injured in an axe attack at Duesseldorf’s main train station.

A spokesman for federal police says two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

Kerstiens says the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.

  1. Miike Drrop says:
    March 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I sure hope them Germans rounds up these guys;
    Send em on over, Debbie Frizzy-Lizzard needs a new IT Security gang

    Reply | Report comment |

