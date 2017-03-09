Berkeley Police Release New Photos Of Suspects In Breitbart Protest Violence

March 9, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley Police, Breitbart, Milo Yiannopoulos

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at the University of California at Berkeley have released photographs of roughly 30 individuals and groups who allegedly engaged in serious acts of violence and vandalism near Sproul Plaza on the night of former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ cancelled speaking engagement last month.

VIEW PHOTOS AT: http://bit.ly/2lJUoxv

The protest against Yiannopoulos occurred on Feb. 1, and resulted in more than $100,000 in damage to the university. There were at least six minor injuries reported, according to campus police.

Detectives from the Berkeley Police Department and campus police say they’re following up on leads and encouraging additional victims and witnesses to come forward.

They’re also asking anyone with additional photos or videos depicting “recognizable persons committing criminal acts” to provide a copy.

