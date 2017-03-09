Occupants Evacuated From Building In Benicia After Vehicle Crash Causes Gas Leak

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday evening in Benicia, causing a gas leak and evacuations, according to police.

Benicia fire officials said the accident happened after 6 p.m. when a car drove into a bakery at the corner of First and West C streets. A gas meter was severed in the accident, sending an uncontrolled release of natural gas into the air.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

In the meantime, the bakery and a few surrounding businesses were evacuated for people’s safety. Residents of a condominium complex across the street were told to shelter in place.

The intersection was closed to traffic.

PG&E is responding to the scene, Benicia Fire Department officials said.

