Occupants Evacuated From Building In Benicia After Vehicle Crash Causes Gas Leak

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday evening in Benicia, causing a gas leak and evacuations, according to police.
Benicia fire officials said the accident happened after 6 p.m. when a car drove into a bakery at the corner of First and West C streets. A gas meter was severed in the accident, sending an uncontrolled release of natural gas into the air.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
In the meantime, the bakery and a few surrounding businesses were evacuated for people’s safety. Residents of a condominium complex across the street were told to shelter in place.
The intersection was closed to traffic.
PG&E is responding to the scene, Benicia Fire Department officials said.
Gas leak at 305 1st st. Vehicle into building evacuating the area.Please avoid the area until further notice.
— Benicia Police (@BeniciaPD) March 10, 2017
