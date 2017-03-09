Paul Wesley And Phoebe Tonkin Calls It Quits

(CBS SF) – As the CW series The Vampire Diaries comes to an end, so does the relationship between TVD star Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin, according to E! Online. The couple met on the show in 2012 and began dating the summer after.

A source told E! News the 34 year-old Wesley and 27 year-old Tonkin are “still good friends” and “The relationship just ran it’s course.”

Tonkin was last seen on Wednesday at Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment in Paris, learning about her history and the heritage of the house. Tonkin posted an Instagram from the house.

Today was one of the most incredible, educational and magical experiences of my life. To visit Gabrielle Chanel's apartment in Paris and to learn about her history and the heritage of the house was so inspiring and a dream come true, thank you thank you @chanelofficial for the experience 💕#thechanelgabriellebag A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Her series, The Originals will start its fourth season on The CW Friday, March 17th, seen locally at KBCW 44 Cable 12.

Wesley recently finished the series finale of The Vampire Diaries which is set to air Friday, March 10th at 8:00pm on The CW and is set to direct an upcoming episode of the fantasy series Shadowhunters on Freeform.



