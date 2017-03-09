Santa Clara Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Parents Report Erratic Behavior

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A man in his mid 20s died Thursday evening in Santa Clara when an officer shot him during a confrontation after the man’s parents called police and said he was behaving erratically.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street, according to Capt. Wahid Kazem.

When officers responded to the call, they encountered the man.

The incident then escalated and an officer deployed a Taser at the man. The Taser however was unsuccessful, Kazem said.

The officer then allegedly shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kazem.

No one else was injured during the incident, Kazem said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The Santa Clara Police Department will conduct an investigation into the fatal shooting, as will the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the victim, as well as the officer involved, has not been released.

Scott Boulevard was closed between Martin Avenue and Monroe Street, while officers conduct an investigation. The intersection was expected to reopen before Friday morning’s commute, according to Kazem.

