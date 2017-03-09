Billboard Campaign Urges Tesla CEO To Cut Ties With Trump

MILPITAS (KPIX 5) – An anonymous, new campaign has popped up aimed at President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A digital billboard not far from Tesla’s factory headquarters in Fremont has become a big sign of disapproval. The ad reads “Elon: Please Dump Trump” and features the word “resist.” It flashes to tens of thousands of cars on both sides of Interstate 880 near Dixon Landing Road.

“It’s very surprising too that people are literally going out of their way to say how much they don’t like Trump,” said Havon Butler of Milpitas.

It’s not clear who paid for the ad. Text underneath the ad said it does not reflect the views of the billboard’s owner, Clear Channel Outdoor.

“I think it’s just somebody trying to say hey you know Bay Area is very dominantly against some of the policies Trump is pushing,” said Naveen Seth of Fremont.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO and real estate developers met with Mr. Trump in Washington, DC as the administration seeks private sector partnerships to boost infrastructure programs to rebuild our nation’s roads and bridges.

Musk has gotten flak for agreeing to join Trump’s business advisory council in December.

Tesla responded to KPIX 5’s request for comment by referring to Musk’s previous statements regarding the advisory council. The CEO said the council simply provides advice and attending does not mean he agrees with the actions by the administration.