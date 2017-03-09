VIDEO: Tempers Flare; Assault On Highway 101 In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A confrontation with motorcyclists on Highway 101 ended with a car being forced to stop during the evening commute and the driver assaulted — an attack that was captured on cell phone video.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident took place at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez exit in San Francisco.

On the video, a group of motorcyclists are seen doing tricks and backing up commute traffic on the highway. A white sedan then gets into a near collision with one of the motorcyclists.

The sedan and the group of about 10-15 motorcyclists continue on the highway a short distance until a black car stops in front of the white sedan, forcing it to stop near the exit.

The motorcyclists also stop and begin pounding on the sedan’s windows. At that point, the driver of the sedan gets out of the vehicle and is punched and kicked by one of the motorcyclists.

The CHP said the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclists fled the scene.

Investigators were enhancing the video to get the license plate numbers of the motorcyclists and the black sedan as the investigation continues.