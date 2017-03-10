Brie Larson Explains Not Applauding At The Oscars

(CBS NEWS) – Many viewers read Brie Larson’s decision not to applaud Casey Affleck’s Oscar win as a form of protest — and she’s not suggesting they’re off-base.

The Oscar-winning actress did not explicitly confirm that her lack of applause meant to express her opinion about Affleck, though she did not correct those that interpreted it that way.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she told Vanity Fair at the Kong: Skull Island premiere. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

US actor Casey Affleck (L) delivers a speech on stage next to actress Brie Larson (2ndR) after he won the Best Actor award in "Manchester By The Sea" at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

At the ceremony last month, Larson presented Affleck with the Oscar for Best Actor — for his role in Manchester by the Sea — then stood back with her arms at her sides as the audience applauded. Viewers on social media quickly took note, pointing out Larson’s history of being an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

At last year’s Oscars, the actress hugged each abuse survivor featured in Lady Gaga’s performance as they exited the stage.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Casey Affleck (R) accepts the Best Actor award for 'Manchester by the Sea' from presenter Brie Larson onstage onstagee during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Affleck was sued for sexual harassment by two women who worked on his film “I’m Still Here,” though both lawsuits were settled out of court.

