Woman Goes Missing On Hike Near Woodside

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing hiker last seen Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Woodside, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Bethnee Haury was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Skyline Boulevard.

Search teams are looking for Haury in the Kings Mountain area of unincorporated San Mateo County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Haury is 56 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Haury, her husband and son, who are Bay Area residents, were staying at a bed and breakfast when Haury left and went on a hike at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The family had been traveling on vacation, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.

She went with her brown and white Aussie or Australian Shepherd.

At about 7:30 p.m., her husband called the sheriff’s office to report that his wife had not returned.

“They are not familiar with the area,” Zuno said.

Haury suffers from dementia and is dependent on insulin.

A resident or business owner in the area said they saw Haury and her dog at about 4 p.m. and she looked okay.

But Zuno said Haury may have become disoriented.

The San Mateo County Search and Rescue team and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, professional volunteer search teams, have been searching for Haury round-the-clock since Thursday night, according to Zuno.

The teams are using search dogs and off-road vehicles and may add and aircraft depending on the weather and visibility.

Zuno said the area is wooded and steep.

Anyone who sees someone who looks like Haury or anything that would help rescuers find her is asked to call 911 and say “I believe I saw a missing person.”

Zuno said there is nothing now to suggest foul play.

