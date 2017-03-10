Oakland Police Officer Injured In Early Morning Traffic Collision

March 10, 2017 8:20 AM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A police officer was injured in a traffic collision in Oakland Friday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident was reported around 5:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Broadway.

The officer was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The officer’s vehicle sustained major damage.

The other driver was not injured, and the vehicle sustained minor to moderate damage.

Police say the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.

