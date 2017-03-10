Santa Clara County Deputies Arrest Woman Connected To ‘Miss Flo’ Murder

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of an 88-year-old woman last year during a home invasion robbery at the woman’s unincorporated San Jose home, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez Thursday in connection with allegedly helping conceal the victim’s death, according to the sheriff’s officials.

Jimenez is being held without bail and is set to appear in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Monday.

The victim, Flovais Douglas, who was also known was “Miss Flo,” was at her home on North Cragmont Avenue on Sept. 12, when a suspect broke in and threatened to kill her if she didn’t follow his orders, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect, later identified as Zachary Omar Cuen, 19, allegedly asked the woman for money, but when she told him she had none, he punched and kicked her to the ground. Cuen left the home for a short time, but returned.

Cuen then allegedly ransacked the home, took various items including jewelry Douglas had been wearing, and drove away in her car that had been parked in the garage, according to sheriff’s officials.

Douglas’ car was later found down the street from the residence.

Douglas was left with multiple bone fractures and internal hemorrhaging to her eyes and brain.

Douglas died from her injuries on Oct. 8.

Cuen was arrested just days after robbery, after investigators identified him as a suspect through a fingerprint left at the home, prosecutors said.

Cuen has been charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and elder abuse, which each have a special allegation of personally afflicting great bodily injury. If convicted, Cuen faces a sentence of life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed