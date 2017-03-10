Well-Dressed San Rafael Bank Robbery Suspect Makes Getaway

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A search for a well-dressed bank robbery suspect in San Rafael Friday turned up empty, a San Rafael police lieutenant said.

The robbery was reported at 9:39 a.m. at the WestAmerica Bank at 1 Mitchell Blvd., according to police Lt. Alan Piombo.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and handed a demand note to a teller and fled with cash. A bank employee activated a silent alarm, police said.

The suspect fled the bank on foot. Police requested assistance from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and a Novato police dog to search the area, but didn’t find him.

The suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 35 years old with short black hair. He was well dressed in a white shirt, dark brown dress pants, black shoes and a dark tie. He was also wearing black-framed glasses and a dark possibly blue double-breasted peacoat, police said.

The robber did not mention or display any weapons, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery has been asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.