Fatal Shooting On SF’s Telegraph Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a shooting in the Telegraph Hill neighborhood of San Francisco that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of Grant Avenue and Green Street just after 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival officers found a 22-year-old man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he died at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information at this time, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4445 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.
