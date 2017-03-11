U.S. Springs Forward Into Daylight Saving Time Leaving All Sleep-Deprived

March 11, 2017 1:37 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dream on. Just make it snappier this weekend.

In most of the United States, you’re on the clock to lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night. The trade-off: gaining more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

Daylight saving time officially will re-emerge at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

Daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department.

