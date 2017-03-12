Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Won’t Run For Senate

March 12, 2017 2:37 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) — It appears former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is not planning to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

In a Facebook post, the actor said that while he’s “deeply flattered” that people have reached out to him about a possible run, he has a different agenda in mind.

Schwarzenegger said he wants to bring sanity back to Washington through redistricting reform like what was passed in California.

He also says gerrymandering has broken the political system, and he believes the best platform for him is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions.

