Saint Mary’s Back In The Big Dance

MORAGA (KPIX 5) – Saint Mary’s is back in the NCAA tournament after a four year absence. The Gaels earned a 7-seed and will play 10-seed VCU in Salt Lake City when the tournament tips off.
The Gaels went 28-4 in the regular season, but lost the WCC championship game last week and had to hope for an at-large bid.
The team watched the selection show at McKeon Pavilion and nervously waited until the end of the broadcast when their name was finally revealed.
“It just makes your name get called even more sweet,” said head coach Randy Bennett.
The Gaels are making their sixth tournament appearance in the Bennett era. If they beat VCU and Arizona in the second round, Saint Mary’s would advance to the regionals at the SAP Pavilion in San Jose.