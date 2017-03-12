Saint Mary’s Back In The Big Dance

March 12, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: NCAA Tournament, Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's Gaels

MORAGA (KPIX 5) – Saint Mary’s is back in the NCAA tournament after a four year absence. The Gaels earned a 7-seed and will play 10-seed VCU in Salt Lake City when the tournament tips off.

The Gaels went 28-4 in the regular season, but lost the WCC championship game last week and had to hope for an at-large bid.

The team watched the selection show at McKeon Pavilion and nervously waited until the end of the broadcast when their name was finally revealed.

“It just makes your name get called even more sweet,” said head coach Randy Bennett.

The Gaels are making their sixth tournament appearance in the Bennett era. If they beat VCU and Arizona in the second round, Saint Mary’s would advance to the regionals at the SAP Pavilion in San Jose.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia