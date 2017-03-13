Antioch Street Closed Due To Mercury Contamination

March 13, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Antioch, Contra Costa County Health Services, Hazmat, mercury contamination

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A block of Manzanita Way in Antioch has been closed due to mercury contamination Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Contra Costa County Health Services tweeted about the contamination at about 3:19 p.m.

The agency’s website posted a message that stated, “Our Hazardous Materials Response Team is on scene in Antioch where mercury contamination has been found in multiple locations on the 2200 block of Manzanita Way.”

The closure is in a residential area, according to Contra Costa County Health Services. A spokesperson said this is the third occurrence of mercury contamination to happen in the same neighborhood in the last couple of months.

The street was closed to traffic between Sycamore Drive and Mahogany Way. In addition to it’s own hazmat team the agency also requested assistance from the U.S. EPA for cleanup.

There was no word as to how long the closure might last. Officials said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Area resident who want additional information are directed to call 925 335-3200.

