Former Bauhaus Singer Peter Murphy To Play San Francisco Residency

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Legendary post-punk vocalist and one of the founders of the influential British band Bauhaus Peter Murphy has announced that he will play a month-long residency at the Chapel in San Francisco this summer.

The extended engagement presented by the Chapel and concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) Presents will feature Murphy headlining 15 concerts between June 20th and July 14th, according to the venue.

Murphy and his Bauhaus collaborators — guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bassist David J — laid the groundwork for post-punk and gothic rock for decades to come with the four studio albums they released between their founding in 1978 and the band’s dissolution in 1983.

While the other members of Bauhaus would start the successful bands Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets, Murphy went on to launch a solo career in 1986 with his debut album Should the World Fail to Fall Apart to wide critical acclaim. Subsequent efforts like Love Hysteria and his biggest commercial hit Deep would expand his audience with some of his first chart hits.

While Bauhaus would eventually reunite for several rapturously received tours and one final album — the celebrated swan song Go Away White in 2008 that led to a last acrimonious split — Murphy has remained the most prolific member of the group, whether embarking on extensive tours or producing new recorded work. The singer has released a new live album entitled Bare-Boned and Sacred from his recent Stripped Tour that featured Murphy performing with pared down backing of just a guitarist and bassist/violinist.

Murphy headlined a concert for that tour at the Chapel last December and was taken by the venue. For the upcoming residency, the singer will be performing one of the albums from his discography in its entirety each night in addition to playing other songs from throughout his career.

The residency schedule is as follows:

Tue, June 20th – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Wed, June 21st – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Thu, June 22nd – Love Hysteria

Fri, June 23rd – Love Hysteria

Mon, June 26th – Deep

Thu, June 29th – Deep

Fri, June 30th – Holy Smoke

Sat, July 1st – Cascade

Mon, July 3rd – Cascade

Thu, July 6th – Dust

Fri, July 7th – Dust

Sat, July 8th – Ninth

Tue, July 11th – Stripped

Thu, July 13th – Very Special Show TBA

Fri, July 14th – Very Special Show TBA

Tickets for the residency went on sale Monday, March 13 and can be purchased here. Murphy and the Chapel are additionally planing to release limited edition merchandise and artwork to commemorate the residency. The venue will also be announcing special room rates with hotels in the area for fans traveling to the concerts from outside the Bay Area.