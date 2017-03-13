Giant Moraga Sinkhole Gets Balloons, Birthday Wishes For Its First Birthday

MORAGA (CBS/AP) — There wasn’t cake, but a giant sinkhole east of San Francisco got a balloon, streamers and a hand-lettered sign wishing it a “Happy 1st Birthday.”
The sinkhole formed last March at a major intersection in Moraga, which is about 25 miles east of San Francisco.
The town approved a $3.3 million fix to the sinkhole last May. But repairs were delayed following some red tape in the federal aid funding approval process. Town staffers say there should be a permanent fix by the summer.
The happy birthday sign was posted on the chain link fence behind an orange safety barrier surrounding the sinkhole that formed after a series of storms. It wasn’t clear who posted the sign and hung the balloon and streamers.
