Giant Moraga Sinkhole Gets Balloons, Birthday Wishes For Its First Birthday

March 13, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Happy Birthday, Moraga, Sinkhole

MORAGA (CBS/AP) — There wasn’t cake, but a giant sinkhole east of San Francisco got a balloon, streamers and a hand-lettered sign wishing it a “Happy 1st Birthday.”

The sinkhole formed last March at a major intersection in Moraga, which is about 25 miles east of San Francisco.

The town approved a $3.3 million fix to the sinkhole last May. But repairs were delayed following some red tape in the federal aid funding approval process. Town staffers say there should be a permanent fix by the summer.

The happy birthday sign was posted on the chain link fence behind an orange safety barrier surrounding the sinkhole that formed after a series of storms. It wasn’t clear who posted the sign and hung the balloon and streamers.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia