Prosecutors Say Vallejo Kidnapper Should Be In Prison ‘Until He Is Old And Weak’

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — The wild kidnapping saga of a Vallejo woman is now moving to the sentencing phase.

According to court documents we obtained Monday, prosecutors wanted to make it clear to the judge that although nobody was killed in the commission of the crime, the criminal is extremely dangerous.

Matthew Muller has already pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Denise Huskins and tying up and drugging her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn.

Now, prosecutors want Muller put away for 40 years.

In the sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. Attorney in Sacramento, prosecutors told the judge that Muller is so dangerous, “Public safety requires that he be imprisoned until he is old and weak.”

Muller committed the crimes two years ago this month.

First he broke into their Vallejo home and blindfolded and drugged the couple. Then, prosecutors say, Muller was able to convince the couple he was just one of a group of criminals by playing pre-recorded audio that sounded like several people loudly whispering during the crime.

Prosecutors say Muller also brought along a mannequin dressed in camouflage to make it seem like a team of people was involved in the original attack.

According to court documents, Muller took Huskins to a cabin in Tahoe, sexually assaulted her twice, then drove her to her parent’s home in Southern California two days later and dropped her off.

For reasons that are still unexplained, Vallejo police didn’t believe her story. They called the whole thing a hoax.

Vallejo police previously went so far as to say that Quinn and Huskins owed the community an apology.

The couple’s lawsuit against Vallejo is still pending.

The FBI later caught Muller following another attempted abduction of a couple in Dublin. In that case, the husband hit Muller on the head with a flashlight and Muller ran away.

Muller’s sentencing hearing is Thursday. Both Huskins and Quinn are expected to speak.