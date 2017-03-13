Pregnant San Francisco Woman Found Hours After She Went Missing

March 13, 2017 9:43 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An at-risk woman who is nine months pregnant that went missing Sunday from her home in San Francisco, has been found and is safe, according to police.

Police said Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood around 11 a.m. She was found safe late Sunday, her family said.

At around 11:30 p.m., police confirmed on social media that Soriano was located by law enforcement in a nearby city outside of San Francisco.

No details were provided on her whereabouts or how she was found.

Her disappearance prompted police to issue a plea for the public’s assistance in locating Soriano who was two days from being induced.

