Stanford And Cal Women Headed To Big Dance

(AP/KPIX 5) — Both Stanford and Cal will represent the Bay Area in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Pac-12 champion Stanford joins Tennessee as the only schools with 30-year NCAA tournament streaks. The Cardinal will face 15-seed New Mexico State (24-6) in Manhattan, Kansas. Stanford was unable to host because it is hosting the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championship.
Cal was on the tournament bubble, but received a 9-seed and will play 8-seed LSU on Saturday in Waco, TX.
This is head coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s fifth trip to the tournament in her 6-year tenure at Berkeley. Hours before the Bears’ selection, Gottlieb tweeted that she got engaged.
UConn was selected as the top seed in the 64-team field. The Huskies are on a record-breaking 107-game winning-streak.
