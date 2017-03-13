The Offspring & Sublime w/ Rome Announce Summer Tour Date In Mountain View

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – The Offspring and Sublime with Rome have announced a co-headlining summer tour with each band headlining a string of dates. Unlike many co-headlining tours that see the bands switching position each night, this tour will feature The Offspring as the headliner for the first eight dates with Sublime with Rome headlining the final twelve.
Sublime with Rome will feature Carlos Verdugo on drums, a position held by Josh Freeze after Bud Gaugh’s departure in 2011.
The Offspring / Sublime With Rome July 2017 Tour:
07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino (**tickets on sale April 1)
07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede
07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place
07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre
07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena
07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival
Sublime with Rome / The Offspring September 2017 Tour:
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Norhwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
A ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 am local. Details and ticket links can be found on both band’s official sites.
