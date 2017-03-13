Toddler Girl Dies, Two Critically Injured In Fire Blamed On Hoverboard

HARRISBURG (AP/CBS SF) — The federal government is investigating what may be the first U.S. death linked to a devastating hoverboard fire.

Authorities in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania said a three-year-old girl died and two other girls were critically injured in a fire Friday evening that appears to have been started by a recharging hoverboard.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead at an area hospital just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Harrisburg officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Three others were rescued by ladder. A man and another occupant of the home, a teenage boy, were treated and released.

“These hoverboards are notorious for starting fires, and causing fires across the country,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

Consumers have reported nearly 100 incidents associated with overheating hoverboard battery packs.

Last summer, the consumer product safety commission recalled over half a million hoverboards produced by eight different manufacturers, all fabricated in China.

It was not immediately clear what brand of hoverboard may have caused this deadly house fire.